Open House: Grand home in Nuuanu and luxury condo in Waikiki

First, get a look at a rare treasure in Nuuanu! Embraced by the Koolau mountain range, enjoy the serene privacy of this grand home that boasts an impressive 5,089 square feet. Delight in the traditional charm of the red brick entrance that greets you into this home with soaring ceilings and an open floor plan with a nostalgic fireplace. Enjoy garden views and natural light through the glass doors that frame the beautiful outdoor setting! If you like to entertain, this one's for you!