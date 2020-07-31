Open House: Grand home in Nuuanu and luxury condo in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. Now’s your chance to check out these listings and book your private showing today!
First, get a look at a rare treasure in Nuuanu! Embraced by the Koolau mountain range, enjoy the serene privacy of this grand home that boasts an impressive 5,089 square feet. Delight in the traditional charm of the red brick entrance that greets you into this home with soaring ceilings and an open floor plan with a nostalgic fireplace. Enjoy garden views and natural light through the glass doors that frame the beautiful outdoor setting! If you like to entertain, this one's for you!
Next up, check out this home at the Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower. This fee simple 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 parking luxury resort style condominium is rarely available and has some stunning ocean views! Prime location across from the famous Waikiki Beach and Queen's surf break. It's also walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and Diamond head. Resort style amenities include a gym, yoga room, sun deck, pool, whirlpool, and barbecue area. There's a large open floor plan with full kitchen, master suite, open lanai, washer and dryer and central AC.
So if you're looking for a new place to call home, or you're interested in refinancing your current home, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.