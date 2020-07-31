Lanes along Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei closed after fatal car crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A section of the northbound lanes of Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei were closed Friday afternoon for an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident.
City officials say the closure was in effect between Keahumoa Parkway and Hoomohala Street as of around 3 p.m.
A spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services says the victim in the crash, a male whose age was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video taken from the scene of the accident shows a mangled car that appears to be facing the wrong way on the thoroughfare.
Further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately made available.
This story will be updated.
