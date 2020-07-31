Kauai teen to star in new Disney movie ‘Upside-Down Magic'

LIHUE, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai native is starring in a new movie premiering on the Disney Channel Friday night.
Siena Agudong, 16, will play Reina in “Upside-Down Magic,” a film based on the New York Times bestselling children’s book.
The main characters, best friends Nory and Reina, enter Sage Academy, where they embark on a series of adventures and challenges on their own.
“I play Reina Cravajal. She is what they call a ‘flare,’ which means she harnesses the ability to manipulate heat and flames, very fun,” Agudong said.
Agudong said filming was a unique experience because some of the work was done in front of a green screen.
“Oh my goodness, I mean we had a we had a week of filming where it was just the green screen, which was super crazy, very weird, I’ve never done that before, so thatʻs something definitely something to do on my bucket list again,” she said.
After the coronavirus pandemic hit, Agudong said she was lucky to be able to spend the last few months with her family on Kauai, where she has been doing promos and interviews online. She also makes sure she sets aside some time to go on long hikes.
She said she’s grateful for the support of her family and never forgets where she came from.
“Iʻm so proud of my island,” Agudong said, adding, “you guys have been doing great during this whole COVID time.”
Watch for Agudong on “Upside-Down Magic” premiering on the Disney Channel at 5 p.m. Hawaii time. Itʻll be available on Disney+ on Saturday.
