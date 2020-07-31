Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through next week

No significant swells are expected for the foreseeable future. A small increase in surf is possible along south facing shores from Friday into the weekend due to various southerly swells. The current southeast swell may be reinforced early next week, which might produce a slight boost in surf heights along exposed south facing shores, such as the Big Island. Another small reinforcing south swell is possible around the middle of next week.The current moderate, rough surf along east facing shores will gradually subside this weekend as the upwind trade wind fetch decreases.