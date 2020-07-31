Forecast: Breezy trade winds blowing through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will be blowing over the islands for the next several days, thanks to a broad area of high pressure far north of the state. Conditions are stable, but there will be enough moisture in the incoming clouds to fall as light showers over windward slopes, mainly during the nights and mornings. We don’t see any organized rainmakers, but a trough could increase the showers slightly around mid-week into Thursday.