Forecast: Breezy trade winds blowing through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will be blowing over the islands for the next several days, thanks to a broad area of high pressure far north of the state. Conditions are stable, but there will be enough moisture in the incoming clouds to fall as light showers over windward slopes, mainly during the nights and mornings. We don’t see any organized rainmakers, but a trough could increase the showers slightly around mid-week into Thursday.
In surf, we’ve got a couple of small background swells that will give us some waves in the 2 to 4 foot range for south shores for the weekend, with a bigger southeast boost early next week. There’s also a small north-northeast swell late this weekend, while surf on east shores will decrease slightly before the upwind trade fetch increases next week. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.