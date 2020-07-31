City Managing Director Roy Amemiya a ‘subject’ of federal grand jury investigation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Managing Director Roy Amemiya is now connected to the Kealoha federal investigation, Hawaii News Now has learned.
The city confirmed Friday that Amemiya received a subject letter from the US Department of Justice, which means federal investigators believe he may have engaged in unlawful conduct.
Amemiya, who was summoned to a federal grand jury Thursday, is the highest-ranking city official now linked to the case.
The city said Amemiya’s status is “unchanged.”
Also testifying at the federal grand jury for the second time Thursday was former Honolulu Police Commissioner Max Sword.
Hawaii News Now cameras caught Sword leaving the federal courthouse on July 16, and July 30 after testifying for hours.
The case is connected to the payoff of disgraced former police chief Louis Kealoha, who received $250,000 to leave his position despite being a target of federal prosecutors.
Kealoha was convicted last year of obstruction, conspiracy, and bank fraud.
The city’s top civil attorney, Donna Leong, has been on paid, administrative leave since January 2019, after she received a target letter from the US Department of Justice.
Other city officials also remain on leave in connection with the growing public corruption scandal.
A spokesperson for the city would not clarify why Amemiya remains on regular duty despite getting the notice.
A subject letter is described by former federal prosecutor Loretta Sheehan as very concerning, “A subject letter, you have the opportunity to possibly not be indicted, to possibly cooperate or to plead to a much lesser charge. Or, if you’re completely innocent to clear up any misunderstanding.”
Sheehan was also a Honolulu Police Commissioner when Kealoha received the payoff. She was the only commissioner to vote against it.
