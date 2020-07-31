City condemns installation of trampoline on Haiku Stairs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trampoline that was illegally placed on the Haiku Stairs has reportedly been removed.
Photos and video popped up online this week, showing hikers bouncing and even doing flips at the trail's summit.
City officials condemned the installation and said thrill seekers are not only putting their lives at risk but also those of first responders who would be called if something went wrong.
The social media accounts that promoted it have also been removed.
It’s not clear who put the trampoline on the hike or when it was placed there.
