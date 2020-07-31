Bank of Hawaii branch closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Bank of Hawaii Pearlridge branch is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials reported Friday.
According to BOH, the employee last worked on July 28 and typically worked from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The employee passed a daily wellness check (health assessment and temperature check) before entering the branch. BOH was alerted that the employee tested positive Friday.
All employees at the Pearlridge branch will be tested and back-up employees will staff the branch when it reopens. The branch was deep cleaned and sanitized Thursday and will reopen on Aug 3.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.