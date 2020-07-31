After four gut-wrenching years, Johnathan Fraser’s father speaks out about his son’s alleged murder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today marks four years since Johnathan Fraser vanished.
Federal authorities say the 21-year-old was murdered by an Oahu organized crime boss.
For the first time, the young man’s father is speaking publicly about his son.
William Fraser says the details surrounding Johnathan’s murder is unfathomable, but he knew from the beginning that he would probably never see his son again.
“After the fourth day of him being gone, I just had a really deep feeling in my gut that something was not right,” William Fraser said.
Johnathan was 21 years old when he disappeared in 2016.
Federal investigators say he was abducted and murdered at the hands of suspected mob boss Michael Miske.
Court documents say Miske formulated a plan to kidnap and kill Fraser and told the murder-for-hire to “name the price.”
“I didn’t even know what to think or what to feel. Just in shock. Still in shock of what’s going on,” said William.
Fraser and Miske’s son Caleb were in a car collision in Kaneohe in 2015. Caleb died but Fraser survived.
Court documents suggest Miske waged violence on not only his rivals and competitors but innocent members of the community over a period spanning years, if not decades.
“Think the community already knows the truth and it’s time for the rest of Hawai’i to know the truth of what’s been going on in our islands,” William said.
The Oahu businessman is accused of ordering one of his associates to purchase a white van to transport Fraser after he was captured. Also purchasing a $425,000 Boston Whaler, named the Painkiller, to dispose of Fraser’s body. Investigators say defendant Lance Bermudez helped with torching the van.
Now, nearly a dozen people have been indicted and associated with the gang responsible for Fraser’s alleged premeditated murder.
“For the people who are involved, to get what they deserve. Get what they deserve,” William said.
William realizes authorities will probably never recover his son’s body. But he is confident his son didn’t die in vain.
“I love you. And we’re not going to stop at all until we get justice, John. We are not going to stop,” he said.
Miske’s detention hearing is scheduled for August 11th at 930 a.m. before Judge Mansfield.
