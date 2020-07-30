20-year-old man sentenced for possessing child pornography

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge has sentenced 20-year-old Tyler Pang of Honolulu to five years in prison.
Pang will also have to register as a sex offender after he admitting to owning child pornography, which he attempted to sell on the internet.
He also blackmailed and extorted a girl online. Prosecutors say he found sexually explicit videos of the underage girl and tracked her down on social media.
They say he then threatened to release the video if she didn’t send him more sexual images. When she didn’t comply, Pang sent the explicit content to her friends.
“The defendant’s despicable conduct in this case appropriately landed him in federal prison for years, where he can reflect upon the harm he caused the victim,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said.
“As the prosecution made clear, Pang weaponized a sexually explicit video of a minor in his attempt to satisfy his desire for explicit photos of her,” Price added.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Eli S. Miranda added, ““Identifying predators who exploit the innocence of a child will always be a top priority for the FBI. Tyler Pang possessed sexual images of children and distributed the images over the internet. Today’s sentencing highlights the hard work of the men and women of the FBI and puts a child predator offline.”
