Under proposal, gatherings on Maui with more than 10 people would be banned

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s mayor is seeking to limit all social gatherings to no more than 10 people as the number of COVID-19 infections in the islands rapidly grow.
The proposed order has been sent to the governor for approval.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said the rule will not apply to businesses or places of worship. But his order does seek to ban tents and the use of pavilions that “attract gatherings.”
“It pains me to make these decisions, but we need to take steps to discourage large gatherings,” Victorino said, in a news release.
“I want to thank all the businesses and residents who continue to heed our advice by maintaining physical distance from others and wearing face coverings whenever you leave your home.
