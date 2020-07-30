UH football pushes back the start of training camp to a later date

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For UH football, this off season has been unlike any other, as the team adjusts to the guidelines and regulations brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Friday would have marked the return to some sort of normalcy, as that was the scheduled start date for training camp, but UH Athletic Director David Matlin says that the start of camp will be postponed — for now.
“Right now as far as training camp, we’re planning on still going but we’re not going to go on Friday.” Matlin said in a press conference. “We’ll probably look at starting early next week.”
A new official start date has not been set, but new Bows’ head coach Todd Graham says that safety is his main concern while leading his team through these uncharted territories.
“Our number one focus everyday is their safety and well-being.” Graham said. “Obviously that’s the first and foremost thing because this is one of the most unique times I’ve ever been associated with.”
This off season has brought on a lot change for Graham and his new staff — like not being able to have spring ball or summer workouts until last month — but the thing that hasn’t changed is the brotherhood in the locker room.
“The good thing that we have is that there is a brotherhood, it’s really us as coaches coming in and really serving that brotherhood of the players and really ingraining ourselves in there.” Graham said. “So it’s really that relationship that we are most focused on because we haven’t had the time to really build that.”
With limited time with the team, coach Graham reiterated the importance of building bonds with his new players as they progress through these uncertain times.
“Let’s build relationships, through those relationships, let’s build trust.” Graham said.
The Big West conference announced on Wednesday that the 2020 fall sports season would be postponed until 2021 — affecting many UH sports — including Rainbow Wahine volleyball.
This does not affect UH football, as they compete in the Mountain West conference, but Matlin says that an official decision from the Mountain West in regards to football, will be made in the coming weeks.
“I’m on about two calls a week with the Mountain West Athletic Directors.” Matlin said. “I would say over the next few weeks we expect an answer to what’s going to happen as far as football.”
