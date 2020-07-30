Second firefighter assigned to Hawaii Kai station tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second firefighter assigned to the Hawaii Kai station has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee and other personnel who work at the station are quarantining at home.
In a news release Thursday, the Honolulu Fire Department said “manpower has been redistributed to maintain emergency response coverage for the Hawaii Kai area.”
Equipment at the station, including fire trucks, have also been sanitized.
The city announced the first COVID-19 case associated with the station on Wednesday.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it is working with the city and state “to ensure procedures are followed and adequate measures are taken.”
