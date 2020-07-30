Power player vs. progressive in the running for State House seat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - House Speaker Scott Saiki, who represents Kakaako, Downtown and McCully, is being challenged by community organizer Kim Coco Iwamoto.
In the middle of a pandemic, one way to see constituents is through community service. That's what Saiki did this week delivering ice after two Kakaako highrises experienced non-storm related power outages.
“This is an interesting race because it basically boils down to two candidates, one with a record and one who makes promises,” said Saiki.
Saiki has been a state representative for more than two decades and is an established centrist Democrat.
"I'm pretty confident that the residents of District 26 recognize the work that we've done over the past few years and how we have tried to help people here," said Saiki.
"I was door knocking before the shut down and I had a chance to speak one on one with our neighbors," said Iwamoto who is now meeting people for "street talks," which is texting constituents and then meeting them on the street.
She served on the Board of Education, is a former candidate for Lt. Governor and is well known as a progressive liberal. She says Saiki isn’t listening to people’s voices.
“I want to change that to make sure that every day people, people who are feeling the pain the economic hardship, the pain of living paycheck to paycheck that their voices are being heard at the legislature and I don’t think that’s happening right now,” she said.
"This is something we don't see very often in Hawaii politics to get a well organized challenge from the left and that's certainly what this is," said HNN political analyst Colin Moore.
“This is a little bit shocking because it’s very rare for people at that level to get a credible challenger,” he added.
Moore says Saiki has to fight for his seat, but isn't predicting a win for Iwamoto.
“I think it’s unlikely that Kim Coco Iwamoto will be successful. The district itself is sort of centrist,” said Moore.
Because there is no one from another party in this race, the winner will be decided in the primary on August 8.
