Now on hold, Topgolf won’t be coming to Oahu anytime soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Global sports entertainment chain Topgolf has temporarily paused their plans to come to Hawaii.
Topgolf says the $50 million dollar development project at the Ala Wai golf course is on hold due to the pandemic.
The city was set to move ahead with the project, paid for by the company. Topgolf would’ve then paid the city $1 million in annual rent for 20 years.
The revenue would’ve helped subsidize the city’s other five municipal courses, and create hundreds of construction jobs. It was set to be ready in 2024.
It’s now unclear when or if the Texas-based company will move forward with its plan to transform the 7.26 acre site.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.