Man convicted in attempted Nanakuli execution sentenced to life in prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of two men convicted in a failed 2015 execution attempt was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole.
In December, Ranier Ines found guilty of the attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping of his co-worker Kele Stout. At the order of Ines, an accomplice ― Brandon Lafoga ― shot Stout four times.
Lafoga was sentenced to two life terms earlier this year.
Stout survived the brutal attack and testified that it started with an argument with Ines at work, claiming that Ines had forced him at gunpoint to drive to Nanakuli, where the two men beat him severely.
Stout also testified: “They were discussing what to do next. Ranier was gonna meet up with his girlfriend then he ordered the other guy to take care of me, ditch the body.”
After Lafoga shot him, Stout testified, he left the van they had all been inside ― giving him an opportunity to climb into the driver’s seat and escape.
This story may be updated.
