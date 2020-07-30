Longs Drugs seeks to fill hundreds of positions in the coming months

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longs Drugs is looking to fill hundreds of jobs in the coming months as it looks ahead to the flu season and as the state continues to grapple with COVID-19.
Long Drugs parent company CVS Health said around 100 of the permanent full and part-time positions will be hired in the next month.
Job positions include management roles, pharmacy technicians and store associates.
“We typically hire additional colleagues for the fall flu season,” said Scott Sutton, CVS Health region director, in a news release.
“However, with the projected surge in demand for flu shots and the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, we are estimating an even higher level of need for team members.”
CVS is also looking to fill an additional 200 to 400 positions in the next few months.
The hiring frenzy comes at a time when Hawaii is experiencing record-setting unemployment rates because of coronavirus-related job losses.
To apply, go to cvs.jobs
