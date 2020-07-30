LIVE: Governor discusses COVID-19 financial relief efforts, state budget

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the state’s budget and COVID-19 financial relief efforts.
Ige is speaking as Hawaii grapples with dual disasters: A worsening surge in COVID-19 infections and the ongoing economic fallout of the pandemic.
On Thursday, the state reported 124 new cases, and also saw hospitalizations rise.
The new infections put the number of cases in Hawaii so far this month at 1,083. That’s more than the total seen from March to June, when the islands confirmed 937 cases.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.