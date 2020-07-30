LIVE: Governor discusses COVID-19 financial relief efforts, state budget

Gov. David Ige will hold a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | July 30, 2020 at 2:26 PM HST - Updated July 30 at 2:32 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the state’s budget and COVID-19 financial relief efforts.

Ige is speaking as Hawaii grapples with dual disasters: A worsening surge in COVID-19 infections and the ongoing economic fallout of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state reported 124 new cases, and also saw hospitalizations rise.

The new infections put the number of cases in Hawaii so far this month at 1,083. That’s more than the total seen from March to June, when the islands confirmed 937 cases.

