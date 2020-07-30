Judge denies bail for suspect in Kahala-area beach stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge denied bail Thursday for a man suspected of stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the neck on a Kahala beach, saying he poses a serious threat to the community.
18-year-old Erik Willis was arrested earlier this month in connection with the July 8 crime, which left the victim critically injured.
Authorities say Willis jumped on the victim’s back while she was laying on the beach and stabber her repeatedly in the neck.
She was transported to Queen’s, where doctors were able to save her life.
In the aftermath of the stabbing, the girl’s family said they believed the suspect did not know the victim.
Willis has been charged with second-degree attempted murder. He’ll be held in police custody until trial.
