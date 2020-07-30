Invasive corals pulled from Kaneohe Bay heading to Waikiki aquarium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State crews with the help of community volunteers got together to malama the reefs of Kaneohe Bay.
Together, they removed about a dozen invasive coral colonies that spanned several feet.
The state says volunteers at the Heeia fishpond first reported the invasive corals in mid-May.
“We’re long time stewards of this place. And you know, what we see when we see something that doesn’t look right that’s out of place, we know,” said Hiilei Kawelo of Paepae O Heeia.
The colonies ranged from 7-inches to 4-feet in diameter. Among the species removes was a purple branching coral that was unlike any native ones. The footprint of the area with the non-native coral colonies was between 7-feet and 9.5-feet, the DLNR said.
The invasive corals won’t just be thrown away. They’ll now head to the Waikiki Aqauarium where they’ll be put on display and help educated the community.
