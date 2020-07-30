HPD arrests man accused of filming woman in Waikiki restroom

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man accused of filming a woman in a public restroom in Waikiki.
Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m.
A 32-year-old woman told authorities that she was changing her clothes in a stall when she noticed the suspect in the next stall with his phone.
Officers later arrested the suspect, Glenn Kapier, near Queens Beach.
He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree violation of privacy.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.