HPD arrests man accused of filming woman in Waikiki restroom
By HNN Staff | July 30, 2020 at 9:11 AM HST - Updated July 30 at 9:11 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man accused of filming a woman in a public restroom in Waikiki.

Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m.

A 32-year-old woman told authorities that she was changing her clothes in a stall when she noticed the suspect in the next stall with his phone.

Officers later arrested the suspect, Glenn Kapier, near Queens Beach.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree violation of privacy.

This story may be updated.

