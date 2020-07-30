Hawaii sees 124 new coronavirus cases in a single day, another record high

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid growing concerns that COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly in Hawaii, the state on Thursday saw another record single-day spike of 124 new cases, Hawaii News Now has learned.
It’s the second consecutive day that Hawaii has seen a triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections ― and the fifth record high in seven days.
The new infections put the number of cases in Hawaii so far this month at 1,083. That’s more than the total seen from March to June, when the islands confirmed 937 cases.
On Wednesday, the governor called the situation concerning but not out of control.
And he pledged in the days ahead to work with Hawaii’s mayors to roll out new restrictions on bars, limit gatherings on beaches and in parks, and keep all gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
During a news conference, Ige also said he supports Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s request to shut down Oahu bars for three weeks ― a period the mayor said is needed to come up with new rules for the establishments and to address growing clusters linked with at least two Honolulu bars.
“They have always been identified as high risk locations because the very nature of bars is people go there to socialize,” Ige said. “And when you’re drinking it’s impossible to wear a mask.”
The surge in new cases are doubly troubling because the percentage of all people testing positive for coronavirus is also on the rise, from roughly 1% of all tests a few weeks ago to 6% now.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green told Hawaii News Now on Thursday morning that the continued rise in new infections is “definite and clear evidence of a surge.”
And he said that it’s vital that people avoid groups larger than 10 and wear a mask.
“There’s only two ways to stop this virus: Total shutdown or modified shutdown with incredible capacity to trace and test,” Green said, adding that the Health Department’s capacity to contact trace is not strong enough right now. “We have to hire more people.”
He also said that’s an inevitability that the reopening of public school campuses will be delayed.
“There’s no question about that,” Green said.
