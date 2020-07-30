Hawaii News Now to debut second of 3-part climate change series on Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday evening. Hawaii News Now will proudly present “A Climate For Change: A Second Life,” the second in a three-part documentary series about facing the climate change challenge.
Watching the documentary will help us better understand the biggest threats to Hawaii, including sea level rise. But we also want to explain why there is hope.
In the second documentary, Dr. Kuulei Rogers will show how Hawaii’s reefs are facing a potentially devastating bleaching event. The film also examines how the plastics industry is contributing to climate change, and how experts say the state needs to change the way ‘wasteful’ we dispose of our trash.
Hawaii News Now partnered with Green Island Films, the same team which produced “No Room In Paradise,” and “Railroading Paradise,” a pair of projects that shed new light unto Hawaii’s homeless crisis and rail project upon their public release.
“A Climate For Change” was made possible by grants from 26 local corporate sponsors and the state of Hawaii, which enabled the filmmakers to travel around the world looking for answers and solutions.
The documentary premieres on Thursday at 7 p.m. on KGMB.
