Gusty trade winds with some passing showers; pleasant weekend ahead

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening. We are tracking more rain tonight into tomorrow as showers ride in on the trade winds. A high pressure fan north of the state will move little through next week, keeping fresh to locally strong trade winds across Hawaii. Showers will favor windward areas, occasionally spilling to leeward sides of the smaller islands, and will be most prevalent at night. A stable atmosphere will keep rainfall amounts light but at times a few heavy pockets over mauka locations.