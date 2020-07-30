Forecast: Swift trade winds to continue into next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure fan north of the state will move little through next week, keeping fresh to locally strong trade winds across Hawaii.
Showers will favor windward areas, occasionally spilling to leeward sides of the smaller islands, and will be most prevalent at night. A stable atmosphere will keep rainfall amounts light.
The current moderate, rough surf along east-facing shores will gradually subside this weekend as the upwind trade wind fetch decreases.
A small increase in surf is possible along south-facing shores from Friday into the weekend due to various southerly swells.
A very small north-northeast swell is possible from late this weekend into early next week.
