Oysters being used for research stolen on Maui; may pose health risk if eaten

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oysters were apparently stolen from a research center on Maui, and now they’re warning people of a potential hazard if consumed.
The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council said someone made off with about 400 oysters last week. The crustaceans were being used as a part of a study to see if the species can help clean pollution in South Maui by filtering the water.
The council says the oysters were in marked cages with red toxic tags.
If consumed, the oysters may cause serious illness, due to vibrio bacteria.
The council says they may have been sold at below-market prices. Anyone who may suspect the oysters are being resold should call the council at 707-5056.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.