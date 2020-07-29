Local television host Tiny Tadani arrested for alleged quarantine violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local television personality Tiny Tadani was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violating quarantine orders.
Investigators with the State Attorney General’s office found the 57-year-old at the Ohana Marketplace in Kakaako.
Tadani returned from Las Vegas four days ago and was supposed to remain in isolation for 14 days.
Authorities said Tadani’s alleged quarantine violation was reported by a concerned citizen who follows him on social media. Investigators say Tadani posted videos of himself dining at a Honolulu restaurant with his family while he should’ve been in quarantine.
The citizen was reportedly upset over Tadani’s actions, granted his status as a local celebrity.
Tadani was was released after posting $2,000 bail.
