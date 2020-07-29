HPD searching for 3 suspects in armed robbery in Makakilo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in Makakilo early Wednesday.
Police said around 1:40 a.m., the suspects stole a white Toyota Camry from a home on Ualehi Street.
One of the suspects had a M16 rifle, according to police.
Authorities said they left the vehicle on Awawa Street and Palailiai Street and fled.
No injuries were reported.
Officials warn the suspects may still be armed.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.