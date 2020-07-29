Hawaii’s largest annual book sale goes virtual

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s largest book sale is now online.
The Friends of the Library just launched an online bookstore after canceling the annual, and highly popular book sale at McKinely High School.
There will be some 18,000 items up for sale in over 70 categories of books and media, with more added daily. There are more than just books up for sale: The inventory also includes puzzles, CDs, DVDs, Blu-Rays, and more.
Curbside pickup is an option three days after the order date at the Friends of the Library’s warehouse in Halawa, or at the Manoa Public Library on Thursdays.
All proceeds from the sale will go to benefit Hawaii’s 51 public libraries.
