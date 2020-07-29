Forecast: Damp breezy conditions to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge will remain locked in place north of the state for the next seven days, keeping a moderate to breezy trade wind pattern in place with periods of mainly windward and mountain trade wind showers. Shower activity will trend a bit higher from starting later tonight through Friday night with most of the shower activity developing in the overnight to early morning hours along windward slopes.
Strong trade winds will maintain rough surf along east facing shores through the weekend, but surf heights will remain below advisory thresholds. A small increase in surf is possible along south facing shores Friday and Saturday due to a combination of southerly swells. A very small north swell is possible over the weekend.
