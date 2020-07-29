Forecast: Damp, breezy conditions to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge will remain locked in place north of the state for the next seven days, keeping a moderate to breezy trade wind pattern in place with periods of mainly windward and mountain trade wind showers.
Shower activity will trend a bit higher from starting later Wednesday night through Friday night with most of the shower activity developing in the overnight to early-morning hours along windward slopes.
Strong trade winds will maintain rough surf along east-facing shores through the weekend, but surf heights will remain below advisory thresholds.
A small increase in surf is possible along south-facing shores Friday and Saturday due to a combination of southerly swells.
A very small north swell is possible over the weekend.
