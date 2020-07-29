Firefighter assigned to Hawaii Kai station tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A firefighter assigned to the Hawaii Kai station has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee along with “affected personnel” at the station are quarantining at home.
The Honolulu Fire Department did not say how many other personnel were instructed to isolate, but officials said that some assigned to the station have been reassigned.
Equipment at the station, including fire trucks, have been sanitized.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it is working with the city and state “to ensure procedures are followed and adequate measures are taken.”
