City employee in Dept. of Design and Construction tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials confirmed Tuesday that an employee who works in the Frank Fasi Municipal Building has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to an email sent to staff on behalf of Director Mark Yonamine, administrators were informed of the positive test result on Thursday, July 23.
The employee works in the Department of Design and Construction, and it has been four days since the person was last in contact with staff or customers in the office.
State health officials are working on contact tracing for the individual for people who may have been in close proximity.
So far, no other cases tied to the office have been reported.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.