Breezy trade winds with a few passing showers; overall pleasant weather

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Trade winds are ushering in scattered showers mainly across windward Kauai and Oahu this evening, though and more coming through the morning hours.
This weather pattern will continue through at least the middle of next week with minor fluctuations to wind speed as the high stays nearly in place. Expect low clouds and showers to increase during the nighttime and early morning hours, particularly across windward and mauka areas. During the daytime, when cloud mixing increases and humidity is lower, expect less overall showers. The breezy winds will keep clouds and showers moving along and focused windward, but will occasionally reach leeward sides of the smaller islands as well. The atmosphere will remain stable with a midlevel inversion set up across the area, limiting any significant rainfall chances. Kona slopes on the Big Island will see the typical afternoon clouds followed by clearing at night.
A stationary high pressure system north of the state will maintain through next week, keeping fresh to locally strong trade winds across Hawaii. Showers will focus over windward areas, occasionally spilling to leeward sides of the smaller islands, and will be most prevalent at night. A stable atmosphere will keep rainfall amounts light.
Sending lots of aloha your way!
