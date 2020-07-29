Breezy trade winds with a few passing showers; overall pleasant weather

This weather pattern will continue through at least the middle of next week with minor fluctuations to wind speed as the high stays nearly in place. Expect low clouds and showers to increase during the nighttime and early morning hours, particularly across windward and mauka areas. During the daytime, when cloud mixing increases and humidity is lower, expect less overall showers. The breezy winds will keep clouds and showers moving along and focused windward, but will occasionally reach leeward sides of the smaller islands as well. The atmosphere will remain stable with a midlevel inversion set up across the area, limiting any significant rainfall chances. Kona slopes on the Big Island will see the typical afternoon clouds followed by clearing at night.