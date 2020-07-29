Big West Conference postpones fall sports until 2021, impacting multiple UH sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced Wednesday the decision to postpone fall sports until 2021, impacting multiple University of Hawaii sports, including women’s volleyball.
The decision means men’s and women’s cross country and women’s soccer will also be affected.
The fall competitive schedules for men's golf, women's golf, men's tennis and women's tennis will also be postponed.
The announcement comes as most of the country deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, making it difficult to resume athletics.
This story will be updated.
