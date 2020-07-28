Oahu sees 46 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new infection reported on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Of the 47 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii on Tuesday, all but one were on Oahu. There was a sole case reported on Maui.
The new infections bring the total number of cases in Hawaii to 1,757.
Of those, 1,205 people have been released from isolation and 167 people have been hospitalized.
The death toll from the virus in the islands stands at 26.
It was not immediately known how many tests were conducted Monday.
Officials said the number of new COVID-19 infections reported this week is likely to be “artificially low” because of an anticipated drop in laboratory services while Hurricane Douglas neared the state.
So far in July, Hawaii has reported 850 new coronavirus cases ― the vast majority of which are on Oahu. That compares to just 276 cases in all of June.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 1,419
- Released from isolation: 924
- Required hospitalization: 132
- Deaths: 19
- Total cases: 154 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 125
- Required hospitalization: 26
- Deaths: 6
- Total cases: 45
- Released from isolation: 42
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 116
- Released from isolation: 114
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.