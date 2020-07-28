Oahu bars say they’re not sure they’ll survive another ‘crippling’ closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mayor’s proposal to shut down all bars on Oahu for three weeks drew swift condemnation from bar owners on Tuesday.
They say the shutdown could put them out of business.
Businesses like Bevy in Kakaako believe the city should instead focus on those not obeying safety guidelines.
“I think each individual, like licensee and establishment, should be judged on their own,” said the bar’s owner, Christian Self.
“It shouldn’t be an industry-wide, paying the penalty for a couple of people not obeying the rules and regulations.”
Self said staying in compliance hasn’t been an issue for his establishment.
Temperatures of guests are taken. Masks are required unless eating or drinking and they also keep a log of customers through reservations in case contact tracing is needed.
Self describes his establishment as a cocktail lounge and restaurant, but is worried that shutting down all bars will affect his business.
“Whether they are restaurants with bars, all bars, bars with kitchens, cocktail lounges like ourselves you know we all come under a certain classification of license so unless you’re under a category 2 restaurant license, you will be shut down,” he said.
The Hawaii Restaurant Association has the same concern for restaurants that do have bars.
“Let’s not lump every honorable bar and operator into the pile of just a couple of bad apples,” said Greg Maples, chairman of the association.
“But again restaurants with liquor and bars in them are completely different and I would point out again that they’re under the compliance mechanism of the placard system of the Health Department.”
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the three-week shutdown is aimed at bolstering the Honolulu Liquor Commission’s program for keeping bars in check.
And he added that the order would be written to apply to bars and not restaurants that serve alcohol.
“It will then give us enough time working with our liquor inspectors with a way to beef up their ability to inspect bars in a way that we can target if someone is not following the protocols,” he said.
But while the mayor wants to make sure no bars violate rules once they reopen again, Self thinks it may just be the end for some businesses.
“We’ve already been crippled once and it’ll be crippling again and I’m not sure if you will see places being able to reopen a second time,” he said.
