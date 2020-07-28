Man claiming to be a Hollywood producer accused of scamming local girls

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mainland film producer, accused of scamming more than a dozen local models and actresses, has been arrested in what’s been dubbed the “Baywatch scam.”
Jonathan Yost was arrested by state Sheriffs on two counts of second degree theft on July 17 after several victims filed complaints.
“We were scared and frustrated,” said one of the models who used the pseudonym “Jennifer.”
“This guy had our social security, our bank account information, our addresses, our social media ... we were not able to do anything.”
Jennifer said the models and actresses lost more than $30,000 in back wages and for time they took off from their regular jobs.
They said Yost initially told them his name was Jonathan Lopez and that he was hiring them for a Netflix spin off of the popular Baywatch television series called “Ocean Rescue.”
But after about a week without pay, the women said they found out “Lopez” was really Jonathan Yost.
News reports said Yost has been arrested in Texas for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousand of dollars from investors, claiming he was a Hollywood producer.
“Jennifer” said the local victims -- many of them teenagers and one as young as ten -- trained in the heat for up to eight hours a day to land parts as lifeguards.
“A lot the girls got really bad sun burns. Some of them got cuts and bruises for the vigorous activities,” she said.
Yost could not be reached for comment.
