LIVE: Mayor proposes 3-week shutdown of bars, mandatory mask wearing outside

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To address a surge in new COVID-19 cases on Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is proposing to shut down all bars on Oahu for three weeks.
The shutdown, he said, would allow the Honolulu Liquor Commission to come up with a stronger enforcement program.
The request will need to be approved by the governor.
Also Tuesday, Caldwell said he is seeking other new mandates to address a COVID-19 surge:
- He wants to make masks mandatory inside and outside, including when you’re playing sports. He said if you can’t wear a mask during a particular activity, you shouldn’t be doing it.
- He also wants to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.
The state Health Department is investigating several clusters of COVID-19 linked to bars on Oahu.
Caldwell said the shutdown is because of a “few bad actors.”
“What comes first is health and safety. We’re going to protect people ... and that comes over economic hardship,” Caldwell said. “Right now, we’re seeing signs that our community is less healthy.”
On Tuesday, there were 46 new COVID-19 cases on Oahu, a figure that officials believe is “artificially low” because of Hurricane Douglas-related testing lags.
So far in July, Hawaii has reported 850 new coronavirus cases ― the vast majority of which are on Oahu. That compares to just 276 cases in all of June.
Caldwell also called on the state Health Department to clarify “triggers” that would prompt stronger actions, from closing down more businesses to banning other activities.
