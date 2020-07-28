Kona Community Hospital says it’s COVID-free after negative test results

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kona Community Hospital confirmed this week that it’s now COVID-19 free after all test results came back negative.
“The repeated negative test results affirm that hospital staff are following strict protocols outlined in our COVID-19 management plan,” said interim chief nurse Stephanie Irwin, in a statement.
Earlier in the month, three staff members had tested positive. That prompted the hospital to conduct mult-day testing of employees.
The final testing was completed on July 24.
All 499 tests that were conducted were negative, the hospital said.
