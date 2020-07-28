Hawaiian Electric points to financial assistance options as disconnections to resume Sept. 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric is pointing customers to several financial assistance options for those having trouble paying bills during the pandemic.
Honolulu’s COVID Hardship Fund will provide up to $2,000 of assistance for six months worth of rent, mortgage or utilities. It’s being administered by the Aloha United Way and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
Maui residents can receive up to $1,250 in assistance, and right now Hawaii County is in the process of setting up a funding program.
Additional CARES funding is available for households that meet the 60 percent of the state median gross annual income limit — which is $30,767 for an individuals and $59,167 for a family of four.
Those eligible may get up to $1,000 in assistance.
Hawaiian Electric has suspended collection efforts in light of the economic downturn. Disconnections were put on hold, but the company says they will resume after Sept. 1. Late fees for payments will also resume after Sept. 15.
For more details on how to apply, head to the following sites:
- Honolulu Community Action Program (HCAP) www.hcapweb.org
- Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) www.meoinc.org;
- Hawaiʻi County Economic Opportunity Council (HCEOC) hceoc.net
