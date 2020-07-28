Gusty trade winds take over behind Douglas; gradually slow down

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Douglas came extremely close to Hawaii - only 30 miles to our north. If it sagged 20 miles to the south, it would have been a much different outcome. We can count our blessings that Douglas’ danger stayed over the ocean with the front right quadrant away from the islands. High pressure building in will bring breezy trade winds over the area into next week. Conditions will remain mostly dry through midweek, with trade wind showers increasing during the second half of this week.