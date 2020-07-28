Former UH Offensive lineman opts out of the 2020 NFL season, due to concerns over the pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Warriors Offensive lineman and current New York Jet Leo Koloamatangi has decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the first pro Bow’ to make the decision to sit out this upcoming season, after a growing list of NFL veterans opt out of this season — citing health and safety concerns as the driving factors.
Koloamatangi was actively involved early-on in slowing the spread of coronavirus in the islands, with the launch of the “Hawaii Towards Zero” website to help with some contact tracing, along with various links to help the people of Hawaii during the pandemic.
The 2016 UH graduate started his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017 — Koloamatangi would spend two seasons in Detroit — before joining the New York Jets last year.
With players reporting to team training camps this week, the 2020 NFL season is set to open without any delays this September.
This story will be updated.
