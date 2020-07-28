Foodland in Pearl City closes for cleaning after cashier tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foodland temporarily closed its Pearl City location for professional cleaning on Tuesday after a part-time cashier tested positive for COVID-19.
The store closed down at 2 p.m. and will reopen Wednesday morning.
It’s the second time this week Foodland has closed a store because of a positive COVID-19 result. On Monday, the company closed its School Street location for cleaning after an employee tested positive.
Foodland said the cashier last worked at the Pearl City location on the evening of July 24 and passed a required wellness check. The employee wore a mask at all times and worked behind a Plexiglass barrier.
On Monday, the cashier was tested after experiencing a mild headache.
The positive result was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.
“We continue to believe that the strict safety policies and protocol we’ve put into place at Foodland ... have helped keep our customers and more than 2,600 Foodland employees safe,” said Foodland Chairman and CEO Jenai S. Wall, in a news release.
“However, we must stress the importance of following safety precautions at all times, and today employees were urged to recommit themselves to acting cautiously and conservatively and making the right decisions when not at work by wearing masks when around others and avoiding closed spaces, close contact, and crowds in order to stay safe and protect themselves and those around them.”
The company said employees at the Pearl City location were notified of the case and some were asked to self-quarantine.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.