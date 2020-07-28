A driveway their stage, this band of friends is helping their neighbors beat the blues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every Thursday evening in Kailua, you’ll hear Hawaiian songs coming from Palapu Street.
The live music is performed by a group of close friends who like to play and sing.
"I just like to share the fun I've had with playing music," Gier Kepa Stern said.
The ensemble is made up of Stern, Mike Enos, Tinky Gray, and Nathan and Kaanohi Aipa. George Kamalamalama used to join them until he had to isolate for health reasons.
Collectively, they’re called the Palapu Street Band. The concert stage is the Aipas’ driveway. The audience is made up of neighbors ― and a few people who pass by and stop to listen in.
“We wanted to keep getting together and spread joy through music. So the neighbors asked could we bring it outside?” Kaanohi Aipa said.
Since coronavirus came on the scene, the group has held a once-a-week kanikapila-style concert.
“Everybody just keeps their social distancing, still has their masks on. We start off with our masks, then we take it off so we can breathe and sing,” Aipa said.
Neighbors sit on lawn chairs outside of the driveway to enjoy a break from the COVID blues.
"The cars pass by and they see us playing music, and sometimes they'll come around again," Stern said. "Being Kailua, this is such a small town. We know practically everybody that drives by."
The group knows a lot of vintage Hawaiian songs and they take requests.
”They will request old Hawaiian songs that we haven’t heard for many years also. We just go, ‘Ah. We know those songs.’ And we just go ahead and sing it,” Aipa said.
"Whatever music we can hear and whatever words we can remember we can play it," Stern said.
The Palapu Street Band play music for Aipa’s hula group. That’s on hold during the pandemic. Stern said sharing songs helps the soul, especially as coronarivus continues to bring bad news.
"It will help you stay happy. it will heal the hurts. That's what music is for," he said.
“If we just keep our thoughts and prayers in a good place and a good way, we can get through all of this,” Aipa said.
