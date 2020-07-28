City to start major repair, repaving project along Ward Ave.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Intermittent lane closures will be in effect on one of Urban Honolulu’s busiest thoroughfares for most of the next six months while crews conduct road repairs and other resurfacing projects.
City officials say work on the major Ward Ave. project will stretch from Ala Moana Blvd. to South King St. over a span that could last until March 2021.
In addition to road repaving, work crews will also be rebuilding some sidewalks, installing new bike-friendly structures, and updating parking meters.
Work will be done between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays, the city says.
Many of the metered stalls along the thoroughfare will be removed temporarily during the road work, and the city is advising residents in the area to plan accordingly.
