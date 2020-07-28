Chaminade Women’s soccer player looks ahead to a fall semester without sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last week the PacWest Conference postponed the 2020 Fall sports season indefinitely — leaving Three universities in the state without sports this fall.
For Seniors like Tiare Kahalewai, on the Chaminade Women’s Soccer team — this decision was tough, but easy to understand given the circumstances.
“I was kind of bummed out.” Kahalewai told Hawaii News Now. “We don’t really know yet if we can finish out the rest of our season, but at the same time, it was sad to hear that our season was suspended but at the same time I understand, because our health comes first, and everyone else’s health comes first.”
Kahalewai transferred to Chaminade from Saint Martin’s University last year, but didn’t play any games for the Silverswords — hoping that this season would be a breakout year for her and her teammates.
As a slight consolation, PacWest schools are allowed to hold team activities during the fall, which the Mililani graduate says will be important for the team bond to strengthen.
“Coaches want to hold practices and workouts for us, just to keep us in shape.” Kahalewai said. “Have our touches still there and just keep the team together so we can build good chemistry, so hopefully if we eventually have a season in the spring, then that can help us a lot.”
The PacWest did say that their executive board are in discussions with moving the fall season to the winter or the spring, but no official decision has been made yet.
For now, the Silverswords will have to settle with practices, which Kahalewai says will be a hard adjustment to make — knowing that after a week of practices there won’t be a game.
“I definitely think it’s going to feel weird and different, because we spend all spring training and conditioning.” Kahalewai said. “And then we have our own offseason during the summer — we do our own workouts — and you don’t play unless you play for a club team, and then you come into fall and we look forward to all these games and competitions that actually count towards us, so it will definitely be different — it will feel weird.”
Hawaii Pacific University and UH Hilo are also without fall sports for the foreseeable future.
