2 women who underwent extensive oral surgery now have a lot to smile about

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a few months ago Taulalo Paese hid her smile.
That changed when Oral Surgery Hawaii gave her a new smile.
“Before, my hands were up a lot. When I speak and smile my hands were always covering my face. I have to get used to not putting up my hands,” she said.
As recipients of the annual Second Chance Program, Paese and Kauikeolani Frost had their diseased and damaged teeth removed and replaced through a method called full-arch restoration.
"It was just pieces on the top. No full teeth. And the bottom, I only had six left. That's what they had to remove," Frost said.
Each woman underwent a series of oral surgeries. During the final procedure oral surgeons installed dental implants.
"The teeth are affixed to the implants. That means that the denture teeth don't come in and out of the mouth. They're basically on there all the time," said Eva Kiezik, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Oral Surgery Hawaii.
After decades of hiding their smiles, the women are now adjusting to opening up.
Frost said she’s still getting used to having a full set of teeth.
“It feels great,” she said. “I look at the mirror every time now,” Paese said, showing off her new smile.
The ladies were selected from a pool of hundreds of people who applied to Second Chance.
"I wish that we could provide everybody with this type of treatment. But I think that these two ladies were very deserving so that's why they ended up getting it," Kiezik said.
Each procedure was valued at $50,000. Oral Surgery Hawaii did them for free.
"It was like Oral Surgery Hawaii and Dr. Robert Wada did something for me. Now how do I turn around and do something for them?" Frost said, fighting back tears.
"There's no words for me to express how I feel. I'm so blessed," Paese said.
This is the third year for the Second Chance program. Oral Surgery Hawaii plans to hold it again next year.
