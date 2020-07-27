Victorino: ‘Forget the citations,' arrest quarantine violators instead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Health Department authorities reporting 19 new coronavirus cases on Maui over the course of the last week, Mayor Michael Victorino is asking the county’s police authorities to ramp up their enforcement of restrictions designed to protect Hawaii residents from coronavirus.
In a press conference on Monday, the mayor had a very clear message to police officers who come across violators of the emergency orders currently in effect.
“Make more citations,” Mayor Victorino said. “In fact, maybe even just go straight to the arrests. Forget the citations. Arrest them if they’re gonna be that much civil disobedience in that area.”
It’s the latest in a string of moves the mayor has aimed at in an attempt to again flatten the coronavirus curve on the Valley Isle.
Last week, Victorino asked Gov. David Ige to re-instate a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone who travels on an inter-island flight, citing the surge in cases on Oahu and in other parts of the state.
At least, he says, until Oahu gets “the numbers more in line.”
“All of us have to work together. It is not just the visitors,” said Mayor Victorino. “It is a lot of our residents who are contributing a great deal to this.”
