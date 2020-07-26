Trade winds to return after Hurricane Douglas passes

Hurricane Douglas could still affect the western end of the island chain as its center is forecast to pass just north of Kauai overnight. A flash flood watch will remain posted for Kauai and Oahu through Monday. A return to normal trade wind weather should follow by Tuesday with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas.
Large and dangerous surf from Douglas will still impact eastern and some north shores of mainly the western islands, with a high surf warning up for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and a high surf advisory for east shores of the Big Island and Maui overnight, as well as the north shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.
